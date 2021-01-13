Louisiana Republican Representatives Clay Higgins, Steve Scalise to vote against impeachment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – U.S Reps. Clay Higgins and Steve Scalise have announced they will vote against a House measure that seeks to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

In a press release Tuesday, Higgins called the act political vengeance.

“I do NOT support the removal of President Trump through impeachment nor the dubious ploy to invoke the 25th Amendment. These are acts of political vengeance and only serve to further divide our country.”

Scalise said in a prepared statement Tuesday evening that he will vote against impeaching Trump as well.

“Like many Americans, I am deeply upset and outraged over the domestic terrorism we witnessed last week in our nation’s Capitol. It is clear that tensions in our country are dangerously high. It is incumbent upon leaders to be focused, first and foremost, on uniting our country and ensuring a smooth transition of power to the Biden administration over the coming days. The sheerly political and divisive actions House Democrats have put on the floor this week to attempt to remove President Trump from office, just days before his term expires, are contrary to the unity we need and would in fact further fuel the dangerous tensions we are seeing. I will not vote in support of these divisive actions.“