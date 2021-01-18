Melania Trump: Serving as First Lady was “the greatest honor of my life”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – In a farewell address released Monday, First Lady Melania Trump thanked the American people and encouraged them to take care of one another.

The first lady’s remarks, released by her office, outlined her initiatives over the past four years of President Trump’s term, which will end at noon Wednesday when President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th President of the United States.

Calling her years as first lady the greatest honor of her life, Melania Trump said she has been inspired by Americans across the country “who lift up our communities through their kindness, and courage. Goodness, and grace.”

She also spoke of her admiration for members of the military and their families, calling them her heroes, saying, “You will always be in my thoughts and prayers.”

In addition, she spoke of children she visited in hospitals and foster care centers, and thanked people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, from health care workers to manufacturers and truck drivers.

“We grieve for the families who have lost a loved one, due to the pandemic,” the outgoing First Lady said.

She also gave air time to her “Be Best” program, which Trump said consisted of three pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse, saying, “In a few short years, I have raised awareness of how to keep children safe online.”

Although the First Lady did not address the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in the failed attempt to overturn the November election, she did say, “Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer, and will never be justified.”