Nebraska, Iowa and Florida send law enforcement officers to help patrol the border

FILE – In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has has offered scarce details on his plans to construct new barrier along the border with Mexico. It remained unclear Friday, June 11 on how much barrier Texas would erect or where or when it would be installed on the state’s 1,200-mile border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – According to the Associated Press, since June 20, three states – Nebraska, Iowa and Florida – have announced plans to law enforcement officers at the southern border, after Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas requested help.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey & Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

On June 19, the AP reported that Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts announced plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later in the month.

Florida on Friday began sending a contingent of 50 law enforcement officers to the Texas southern border, fulfilling a vow from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Thursday, Iowa said it will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border.