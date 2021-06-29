Nebraska, Iowa and Florida send law enforcement officers to help patrol the border

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – According to the Associated Press, since June 20, three states – Nebraska, Iowa and Florida – have announced plans to law enforcement officers at the southern border, after Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas requested help.
On June 19, the AP reported that Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts announced plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later in the month.
Florida on Friday began sending a contingent of 50 law enforcement officers to the Texas southern border, fulfilling a vow from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
On Thursday, Iowa said it will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.