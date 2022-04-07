(The Hill) — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Thursday asked a state judge to hold former President Donald Trump in civil contempt over his failure to comply with a court order requiring that Trump hand over documents as part of an ongoing civil investigation by James’s office.

James, in a 21-page filing, also requested that Judge Arthur Engoron fine the former president $10,000 for each day he fails to produce the documents amid James’s ongoing probe of whether the Trump Organization unlawfully falsified the value of assets for financial gain.