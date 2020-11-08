President Trump poses for pictures with bride at Va. golf club

STERLING, Va. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump might have been having the best day after learning that he lost re-election, but he did help make one bride’s day even more special.

The president spent several hours at his club in Sterling, Virginia Saturday. He was there when he learned the news that Joe Biden was projected to be president-elect after winning the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

But while at the club, Trump came across a bridal party and took a picture, first with the bride and then with the bridesmaids.

As he walked away, several members of the party started to chant, “Don’t give up.”

The president released a statement Friday afternoon saying that the “election is not over” and that his campaign will move forward with a legal fight.

