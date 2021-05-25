Republican leader condemns Rep. Marjorie Green over mask, Nazi comparison

WASHINGTON D.C. — After comments comparing proof of vaccination and mask policies to Nazi discrimination practices, Republican leaders in the U.S. House are condemning one of their own.

Controversy is again swirling around Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, after comments in person and on Twitter in the past week. The Republican lawmaker compared instances of vaccination proof and requirement to Nazi practices.

“I think any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany & any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies,” Greene said in an interview on May 21, doubling down on past comparisons.

Then today, May 25, Greene tweeted twice more on her position.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.



Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote in response to a story about how Food City store clerks who had been vaccinated would wear a distinct badge.

She also responded to the University of Virginia, where leadership decided to keep unvaccinated students off of school grounds and away from in-person classes. Students will be required to provide their vaccine card if they want to attend.

“It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star,” Greene tweeted.

House Minority Leader and top Republican Kevin McCarthy, California, quickly released a statement in response, calling Greene’s comments “appalling,” and stating that the House Republican Conference “condemns this language.” He also used the opportunity to accuse the Democrat Party of anti-Semitism.

Here’s McCarthy’s full statement:

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.

“At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.

“Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

