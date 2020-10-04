S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaimie Harrison square off in 1st debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NBC) Republican incumbent S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaimie Harrison went head to head Saturday during their first debate.

Saturday night’s debate was held in Columbia, South Carolina at Allen University.

A plexiglass barrier stood in between the two as they took questions from moderator Judi Gatson and other panelists.

Among the hot topics discussed – the coronavirus pandemic and the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Graham and Harrison will debate two more times before election day.

The next debate is set for Oct. 12.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.