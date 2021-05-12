Scalise, 15 Republican Congressmen call for FBI to investigate 2017 shooting

FBI Evidence Response Team members mark evidence at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Dist1) released a letter to Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, asking for a “full investigation” into a shooting that left Scalise critically injured.

US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La. Dist. 1)

Scalise, along with four others, were injured in the early-morning hours of June 14, 2017, when a lone gunman, James Thomas Hodgkinson, ambushed and opened fire at a Republican Congressional Baseball Team practice at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va.

Also injured was Texas U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Dist. 25), a former All-Southwest Conference baseball player from TCU, who is on TCU’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

But Williams wasn’t shot – when he heard gunfire, he dived headfirst into the dugout, which was seven feet underground, and injured an ankle, while one of his aides, Zachary Barth, was shot in the leg.

Both Williams and Scalise were among the 16 Republican Congressmen who signed the letter.

US Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas Dist. 1)

A call to police went out shortly after 7 a.m. that morning, and when they arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with Hodgkinson while running toward him and eventually killed him, but not before he injured the others.

Along with Scalise, other shooting victims included Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, lobbyist Matt Mika and congressional aide Zack Barth, but only Scalise was seriously injured.

Although Hodgkinson’s official cause of death was from “multiple gunshot wounds in the torso,” But the letter said in a briefing, the FBI told victims that, “James Hodgkinson’s attempt to assassinate dozens of members of congress was simply ‘suicide by cop’ does nothing to alleviate this concern.”

Pointing to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots without actually naming it, the letter explains:

“Today, there is a heightened focus on violent domestic extremism in the United States. We all agree that violent extremism of any kind must be rooted out and addressed by our law enforcement agencies. But we cannot presume to understand the scope of this issue if our law enforcement agencies do not investigate all instances of extremism, regardless of motivating ideology, with equal vigor.”

The letter added, “We fear that the FBI’s inability or unwillingness to fully investigate this shooting as a matter of domestic extremism four years ago leaves a blind spot within the Bureau in fully assessing risks we face today…”

The letter came on the same day Christopher Miller, President Donald Trump’s acting defense secretary during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, defended the Pentagon’s response to the chaos in a Congressional hearing, and as the FBI investigation into the Capitol Riots continues.