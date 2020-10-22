LIVE: Judiciary Committee sends Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to send the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate.

The approving vote comes as Senate Democrats boycotted the session, and it clears the way for Barrett’s potential confirmation on Monday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday morning.

Senate Republicans are moving forward with the planned vote despite Democrats pledging to boycott the session. The proceeding is expected to begin at 9 a.m. EDT.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that “Judge Barrett deserves a vote and she will receive a vote.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced the party’s boycott on Twitter, calling the vote “illegitimate.”

“Health care is at stake. Rights are at stake. But the GOP’s showing they’re concerned only with raw political power. We will not stop fighting,” Schumer wrote.

Democrats have been urging Republicans to wait for the results of the November presidential election before advancing a nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been pushing to get President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee confirmed to the lifetime role before Election Day.

The Democrat’s boycott is unlikely to deter Republicans from confirming Trump’s pick, with the GOP holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Boycotting the committee hearing won’t stop the process, but will potentially force Republicans on the panel to alter the rules to keep the confirmation on track.

Should the committee send the nomination to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation as expected, McConnell hopes to hold a procedural vote on Barrett’s nomination on Sunday. If this occurs, the Senate could hold a final vote to confirm her as early as Monday.