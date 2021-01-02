Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home vandalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC) Another high-ranking congressional leader’s home has been the target of vandals this weekend.

Republican senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s Louisville, Kentucky, home was spray-painted Saturday morning.

The spray-painted messages appeared to be contained to the front porch area.

The messages refer to McConnell’s opposition to providing $2000 COVID relief checks.

McConnell released a statement Saturday morning saying he supports the first amendment protecting free speech and he defends peaceful protests, but condemned the vandalism saying. “fear has no place in our society”.

The Majority Leader added that he and his wife have never been intimidated by what he called a “toxic playbook”.

McConnel also said he hopes his Louisville neighbors aren’t too inconvenienced by this “radical tantrum.”

The vandalism comes on the heels of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house being spray painted Friday with a message sprayed on her garage door and a pig’s head found on her driveway.

That graffiti also referenced two-thousand-dollar COVID relief checks… And canceling rent.

Police in both cities are investigating and there are several surveillance cameras surrounding both homes that will be checked for evidence.

Pelosi’s office has not yet commented on the incident.

Both leaders are in Washington D.C. and were not home when the vandalism took place.