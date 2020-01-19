Starr, Dershowitz expected to join Trump defense

Ken Starr, independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment, and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz are expected to be among the key leaders of the team defending President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial. NBC's Alice Barr reports.

(NBC News) – President Trump is adding some conservative star power to his impeachment defense.

The growing legal team is expected to include Ken Starr, whose investigation of President Clinton led to the last impeachment, and Alan Dershowitz, a vocal defender of President Trump known for high profile clients like Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.

It’s still unclear what the trial will look like.

Democrats are pushing for new documents and witnesses, pointing out Ken Starr made President Clinton testify before a grand jury.

“I’m not sure how he can justify supporting any effort to block those key witnesses like Mulvaney, like others, when he was able to get the President himself,” says Senator Chris Van Hollen.

At the time, President Trump was sharply critical of Starr’s role in the Clinton impeachment.

“I think Ken Starr’s a lunatic. I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster,” Mr. Trump said in a 1999 appearance on “Today.”

