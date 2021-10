HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police are asking for the public's help identifying three car burglars in the Haughton city limits.

During the early morning hours of October 13, Haughton police say several vehicles were burglarized in the Fox Creek subdivision. Detectives say one of the three men they believe to be responsible for these burglaries can be seen on video attempting to enter two cars parked in a driveway.