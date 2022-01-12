Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

(The Hill) — NPR is reporting that former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview after being pressed on his repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The network said it had tried to conduct an interview with Trump for six years, but the former president had declined until Tuesday evening. The interview was planned to last 15 minutes, it added. However, Trump reportedly ended it after nine minutes when he was pressed on his claims about the 2020 election and questioned about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Trump quickly got off the phone after being questioned about whether his claims of election fraud inspired the Capitol attack, NPR said.

Throughout the interview, Trump reportedly pushed for his fellow Republicans to support his claims and views that the election in 2020 was rigged.

NPR said it asked Trump about a quote from his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, shortly after the election. “This is not a fraud case,” Giuliani told a judge at the time.

The network also noted the fact that multiple judges, many of whom Trump appointed, ruled against him.

“It was too early to ask for fraud and to talk about fraud. Rudy said that, because of the fact it was very early with the — because that was obviously at a very, very — that was a long time ago. The things that have found out have more than bore out what people thought and what people felt and what people found,” Trump replied.

Before abruptly ending the interview, Trump could not cite evidence of any widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the network reported.