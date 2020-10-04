Update: First lady ‘doing great’ while battling coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. – President Trump announced early on October 2, 2020, that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — First lady Melania Trump is doing well as she battles the novel coronavirus, according to Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley.

Conley said Saturday that the first lady is “doing great” and there’s no indication she needs any advanced therapy to treat COVID-19.

The first lady, who is 50, has a “mild cough and headache,” Conley reported on Friday.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” Trump tweeted following the diagnosis. “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Trump’s symptoms have been labeled “mild.” She is believed to be isolating at the White House.

Conley said President Donald Trump is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” said another doctor, Sean Dooley.