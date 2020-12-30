Walmart responds to Missouri senator, says tweet mistakenly sent

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 13: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) listens while Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images) Image art – KNWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Walmart spokesperson says a tweet from the company’s official Twitter account to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was mistakenly sent on Wednesday.

“Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” read the since-deleted tweet from Walmart‘s Twitter account.

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley, who said he would raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election, responded to the Bentonville-based retailer from his own account.

“Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?” the Missouri senator tweeted.

A Walmart spokesperson on Wednesday said the tweet was mistakenly posted by an employee on its social media team.

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020

“The tweet was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account. We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position,” a Walmart spokesperson said via email on Wednesday.