WATCH: Lady Gaga sings national anthem at Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She took to the stage ahead of Harris’ swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.

Singer Lady Gaga arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

In a statement on Twitter, Lady Gaga called singing during the ceremony her “honor.”

“Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she wrote. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”