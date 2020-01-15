Articles of impeachment delivered to Senate, trial expected to officially begin Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump have officially been transferred from the House to the Senate.

After a brief signing ceremony, House members walked the articles of impeachment over to the Senate Wednesday evening.

The official transfer came just hours after the House voted, approving a measure to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. That vote ended a month-long standoff between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the articles.

The House voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December. After the vote, Pelosi said she wouldn’t send the articles to the Senate until McConnell ensured there would be a fair trial.

In a speech on the House floor Wednesday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized Pelosi holding the articles for the past month, asking what happened to urgency.

In her own speech on the House floor, Pelosi fired back saying, “don’t talk to me about my timing.”

“For a long time, I resisted the calls from across the country for the impeachment of the president,” Pelosi said. She added that President Trump “crossed a threshold” and “gave us no choice.”

Before voting to send the articles to Senate, the House first voted to approve seven House impeachment managers that were named by Pelosi Wednesday morning. The two House chairmen who led Trump’s impeachment inquiry will be among those House prosecutors for Trump’s Senate trial. They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee. The other five managers are Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

McConnell said this week that he expects the Senate trial to begin next Tuesday. It will be the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

