Women’s March returns to D.C.; more than 600 marches taking place across the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The women’s march returned to Washington, D.C. Saturday where the focus was on the reproductive rights of women.

Thousands of women took to the streets Saturday in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about “abortion justice.” It is the first march to be held since former President Donald Trump left office.

The rally began with a faith gathering at Free Plaza and is expected to end up on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

More than 600 marches are taking place in cities across the country.

They gathered to protest the recent law that went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1 which prohibits abortion once cardiac activity can be detected.

This is usually around six weeks of pregnancy – and usually when most women don’t even realize that they are pregnant.

Carol Freeman (Photo courtesy NBC News)

Protesters are also marching in support of Roe v. Wade…the 1973 Supreme Court case that protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

Many worry that with a mostly conservative majority on the high court, Roe v. Wade could be in jeopardy.

Texan, Carol Freeman from Austin, said, “My opinion is that women have the right to choose, you know and that it’s not anyone else’s business what we do with our bodies and our reproductive rights.”

Sandi West of Longview, Texas, said she felt betrayed by Texas legislators.

“How dare they, how dare they do that to their women?” West said. “And to do this without a real vote. You know what I mean, we don’t remember coming out for that and they got in sneaky and the way they passed it was underhanded. Everything about it smells to high heaven. None of it was done across the board,” West said.