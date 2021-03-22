USDA increasing SNAP benefits up to $100 per household with funding from American Rescue Plan

(KLFY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has just announced a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through September using funding made possible by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits, the USDA announced.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty.”