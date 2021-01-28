Vaccines available through Desoto Regional Health

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Desoto Regional Health is receiving more of the Pfizer vaccine to offer to those in the eligible categories. People are encouraged to call the hospital to register for an appointment.

“They can call our main number to the hospital (318) 872-4610 and ask to be on the waiting list. Let us know they are over 70 and we’ll get them on the list and as soon as we have a dose we’ll be calling them to schedule it,” said Todd Eppler, Desoto Regional Health CEO.

Eppler said the vaccine is being delivered by the company Morris and Dickson. So far they have been able to vaccinate 350 people which includes health care staff, local first responders, and those over 70 years of age. Eppler said they plan to have a steady stream of vaccines coming in to offer at least 100 people per week. He said contacting eligible patients has its challenges.

“The biggest thing is, folks don’t answer their phones like they used to. So we’re calling people and they’re not answering or we’re leaving voicemails, or they don’t have voicemails. So answer your phone if you see Desoto Regional calling,” Eppler said.

He said the state has coordinated well with the hospital with it being a smaller, rural system.

“On the local level it’s been pretty good. The state has conference calls and they let us know what to expect. As long as you expect what they tell you, they have delivered on what they said. Now I haven’t gone out looking for thousands of doses and tried to get more than my allotment. Our allotment has been sufficient,” Eppler said.

He said Desoto Regional has its limitation when it comes to in-patient care, but the hospital does provide monoclonal antibodies to help those infected with Covid-19 better fight off the disease.

“Those monoclonal antibodies can really make a difference in the disease progression early on. The studies even in the state have been significant so I hope folks are asking about that, especially those who are in those high-risk categories,” Eppler said.

He said people can also receive an antibody test to find out if they have been previously infected. He said this data is showing real-time differences in the way people’s bodies handle the infection.

“That’s been interesting just watching that process. How some folks who were Covid-positive at one point no longer have antibodies, and others who may have had it a lot longer ago and still have antibodies. So it’s very difficult to predict. This virus is unpredictable. That’s probably the truest thing you can say about it,” Eppler said.

You can visit Desoto Regional Health’s website to learn more about patient options.