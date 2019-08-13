Valliant school closures extended due to E. coli contamination in city water system

VALLIANT, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Public schools will be closed through at least Thursday in Valliant, Oklahoma due to continued concerns about E. coli in the water system.

The City of Valliant was notified Friday that the water system was contaminated with the bacteria, certain strains of which can cause illness including diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes vomiting.

Valliant Public Schools Superintendent Craig Wall said he had been assured that the failing sample was from an isolated area, but chose to cancel classes for Monday, and then Tuesday, out of “an abundance of caution concerning the health and safety of our students.” He said he hoped test results expected Tuesday afternoon would come back indicating the city’s water was safe enough to resume on Wednesday.

Instead, Wall said in an update Tuesday afternoon that “we will not have any test results that would lift the Boil Order in Valliant until at least Thursday. Therefore, with much disappointment, I have made the decision that we will not have school either Wednesday or Thursday. I am terribly sorry for the inconvenience.”

A boil order remains in effect and the city has been flushing the system.

Residents of the area on the city’s water system are urged to continue to boil any water that will be used for food preparation, personal hygiene, dishwashing or drinking/ice. Those who have ice makers are also reminded to dump the ice and not use it as it might be contaminated.

