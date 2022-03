SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is down to two lanes on I-49 southbound while police manage the scene of a crash where a vehicle is flipped over.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene a mile north of E. 70th, between the Cedar Grove and Hollywood neighborhood, where a vehicle had overturned just after 1:00 p.m.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.