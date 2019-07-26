Vermilion Parish Superintendent placed on administrative leave pending investigation

The Vermilion Parish School board in a special meeting voted to place superintendent Jerome Puyau on administrative leave pending on the results of a special counsel investigation into misconduct on Puyau which includes the following accusations:

Failing to put items on agenda as requested by board members

Hiring personnel who do not meet board specified qualifications

Authorizing the payment of private attorneys’ fees with Board funds without the knowledge or approval of the Board

“What is about to transpire…is going to have a significant impact on the Vermilion Parish School System. The board does not have the authority to suspend the superintendent. It only has the authority to hire or fire for cause,” Puyau said.

By the end of the meeting, the superintendent did not stand in agreement with the boards decision to place him on leave.

He did agree an investigation should take place, but he and several members of the public say there is no reason he should be on leave during that process.