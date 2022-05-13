Radar/Satellite

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are lodged between two weather systems that are producing rain. One is to our northwest and one is to our east over the Mississippi River area. The latter system could move far enough west to affect our easternmost counties and parishes.

FUTURECAST

A few storms, if they indeed do move into our eastern areas, could be strong before decreasing this evening. All of this is being fueled by an upper-level low-pressure system over the southeastern United States which is nudging our persistent high pressure out of place. This will not last very long. The system I mentioned to our northwest, and its cold front, will stay pretty much north of us. However, there is hope that it may penetrate southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas by late Saturday into Sunday.

Severe Storm Risk Sunday

Seven Day Forecast

In fact, Sunday has a slight risk of severe storms in Southeast Oklahoma at Southwest Arkansas and a marginal risk on either side of Interstate 20 to near interstate 30. However, this trend will be very brief and our pesky high-pressure system will regain control of our area for all of next week. The heat will be on! But I am hopeful that, beyond next week, our current weather pattern will shift to more of a spring pattern, with decent chances of welcome rain.