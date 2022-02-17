CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A special ceremony honors those who served our country. Veterans are laid to rest however without any family present so the community is stepping up.

13 American soldiers are laid to rest at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Thursday morning. We do not know the backstories of these veterans or who their families are.

“But today we will be their family. We will ensure that they are not alone,” the announcer said.

The oldest laid to rest was 72 while the youngest was 60. The Veterans Service Office said it worked diligently to locate family members but to no avail. So fellow vets and people from the community stepped up to serve as family representatives in their place.

“There’s no where in the state that supports veterans like the Shreveport-Bossier area,” said Secretary Joey Strickland, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Secretary Strickland said the military mission continues even in death.

“In our military tradition we leave no one behind on the battlefield that includes our veterans,” Strickland said.

The 13 veterans may not have their own family there, however they have an entire community willing to be their family.

“As long as we show our respect to fallen veterans and we honor then they never die,” Strickland said.