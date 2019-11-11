Veterans Parade marches through Louisiana State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The service and sacrifice of those who’ve fought for our country is commemorated in Shreveport this Veterans Day weekend.

The State Fair of Louisiana honored heroes Sunday with a patriotic parade.

“My dad is a World War I, World War II and a Vietnam vet,” said Wanda Moore. “They fought for our rights and for us to be able to do different things in the world.”

“They’re here to protect us and we need to honor them,” said Pam Stinson.

Hundreds of people lined the midway to watch the festivities. Families took a break away from the rides to remember those who served our country.

“They’re the ones who protect us when there’s world wars,” said Rylan Piper, 9.

“They kept our country from being taken over and, like, being forced to do stuff,” said Kyler Bogue, 9.

This is the largest veterans parade in Louisiana with more than 80 groups marching and driving in the event.

NBC 6’s Jacque and Dan Jovic served as announcers for the parade, recognizing each participant paying tribute to those who’ve served.

“Veterans are special people,” said Jeffery Willis, veteran. “The ones in the military are special people. They’re dedicated to the country, and it’s important to know and let them know that we appreciate and love them.”

November 11 is Veterans Day. A list of local events honoring our military members can be found here.

