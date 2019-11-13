Ashdown vets receive high school diplomas on Veterans Day

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three war veterans received their high school diplomas on Monday during an Ashdown Schools district board meeting.

According to the Ashdown Schools district, Billy Wayne Adkison, William Booth, Jr., and James Bradshaw were presented their diplomas by Superintendent Casey Nichols as part of a special ceremony.

The three men left school in order to join the military and serve the United States. Mr. Adkison and Mr. Booth served in the Army, and Mr. Bradshaw served in the Air Force.







Adkison and Bradshaw fought in the Korean War and Booth Jr. fought in the Vietnam War, according to the school district.

“We are so blessed to be able to present these amazing veterans their well deserved Ashdown High School diplomas,” Superintendent Casey Nichols said.

“They left their families to serve our great country, we are so thankful for their service and we are so honored to be able to have them receive their diplomas. This was a very moving ceremony and meant so much to our veterans and their families.”

The veterans were able to receive their long-awaited diplomas due to a new Arkansas Department of Education Code.

Veterans who left high school before graduation to serve in World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War, were honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States of America, be a resident of the State of Arkansas, and have served a minimum of eighteen (18) consecutive months’ active duty or been discharged with a service-connected disability were eligible.

