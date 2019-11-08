LIST: Veterans Day 2019 deals, events & activities around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dozens of restaurants and businesses in the ArkLaTex region are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.

Activities:

Friday, November 7
Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex Sunset Ceremony: 3rd annual Veterans Day Week-end Ceremony from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, November 9
Parade Downtown Texarkana: Beginning at East Broad and Hazel Street at 11:00 a.m.
Veterans Honor Ceremony: Bossier Civic Center at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 10
Magnum Memorial United Methodist Church: Veterans day potluck.
Veterans Parade: Louisiana State Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m.
Monday, November 11
Centenary College of Louisiana: 8th annual Veterans Day Tribute at 11:00 a.m.
Painting with a Twist- Texarkana: Battle cross painting, open class from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Cinemark Texarkana 14: Mid-day movie passes from 2:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Restaurants:

Applebee’s: Free meal from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entree up to $14.95 and a Dr. Pepper beverage. Learn more.
Chili’s: Free entree from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.
Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free entree. Learn more.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte. Learn more.
Dunkin’: Free donut. Learn more.
Freddy’s: Free Combo Meal Card. Learn more.
Golden Corral: Free dinner pass. Learn more.
Grub Burger Bar: Free entrée. Learn more.
Hooters: Free meal from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.
Horseshoe Bossier City: Free meal at The Spread Buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Learn more.
Huddle House: Free order of any variety of Sweet Cakes. Learn more.
I-Hop: Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more.
Joe’s Crab Shack: – 20% off. Learn more.
Little Caesars: Free HOT-N-READY lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.
Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizers and desserts.
Margaritaville Resort Casino: Free lunch buffet. Learn more
On the Border: Free Combo 2 meal.
Orange Leaf: Free Beginner cup or $3.20 off the purchase price of a small froyo. Learn more.
Outback Steakhouse: 20% off, free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Learn more.
Petro & TA Shopping Centers: Free meals on a limited menu served at Country Pride and the Iron Skillet. Learn more.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.
Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries. Learn more.
Starbucks: Free coffee. Learn more.
TCBY: Free 6 ounces of frozen yogurt.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from the Early Dine menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.
Zaxby’s: Free BOGO TLC Sandwich Meal. Learn more.

Services:

Great Clips: Visit the salon for a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 31. Learn more.
SportClips: Free haircuts. Learn more.
Red River Chevrolet: Qualify for Supplier Pricing on all new Chevrolet vehicles. Learn more.
LSUS: Free entry fee to their men’s and women’s basketball games during the week of Nov 4- 11. Learn more.
Dignity Memorial: Free space, 10% off, and free flag case. Learn more.
K-1 Speed: Free race with the purchase of a single race. Learn more.

