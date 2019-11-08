LIST: Veterans Day 2019 deals, events & activities around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dozens of restaurants and businesses in the ArkLaTex region are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.

Activities:

Friday, November 7

Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex Sunset Ceremony: 3rd annual Veterans Day Week-end Ceremony from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 9

Parade Downtown Texarkana: Beginning at East Broad and Hazel Street at 11:00 a.m.

Veterans Honor Ceremony: Bossier Civic Center at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

Magnum Memorial United Methodist Church: Veterans day potluck.

Veterans Parade: Louisiana State Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m.

Monday, November 11

Centenary College of Louisiana: 8th annual Veterans Day Tribute at 11:00 a.m.

Painting with a Twist- Texarkana: Battle cross painting, open class from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Cinemark Texarkana 14: Mid-day movie passes from 2:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Restaurants:

Applebee’s: Free meal from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Free entree up to $14.95 and a Dr. Pepper beverage. Learn more.

Chili’s: Free entree from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free entree. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte. Learn more.

Dunkin’: Free donut. Learn more.

Freddy’s: Free Combo Meal Card. Learn more.

Golden Corral: Free dinner pass. Learn more.

Grub Burger Bar: Free entrée. Learn more.

Hooters: Free meal from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.

Horseshoe Bossier City: Free meal at The Spread Buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Learn more.

Huddle House: Free order of any variety of Sweet Cakes. Learn more.

I-Hop: Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more.

Joe’s Crab Shack: – 20% off. Learn more.

Little Caesars: Free HOT-N-READY lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizers and desserts.

Margaritaville Resort Casino: Free lunch buffet. Learn more

On the Border: Free Combo 2 meal.

Orange Leaf: Free Beginner cup or $3.20 off the purchase price of a small froyo. Learn more.

Outback Steakhouse: 20% off, free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Learn more.

Petro & TA Shopping Centers: Free meals on a limited menu served at Country Pride and the Iron Skillet. Learn more.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries. Learn more.

Starbucks: Free coffee. Learn more.

TCBY: Free 6 ounces of frozen yogurt.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from the Early Dine menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

Zaxby’s: Free BOGO TLC Sandwich Meal. Learn more.



Services:

Great Clips: Visit the salon for a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 31. Learn more.

SportClips: Free haircuts. Learn more.

Red River Chevrolet: Qualify for Supplier Pricing on all new Chevrolet vehicles. Learn more.

LSUS: Free entry fee to their men’s and women’s basketball games during the week of Nov 4- 11. Learn more.

Dignity Memorial: Free space, 10% off, and free flag case. Learn more.

K-1 Speed: Free race with the purchase of a single race. Learn more.

