Retired military seargent in Shreveport speaks on Afghanistan evacuation

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — U.S. Combat mission in Afghanistan is coming to an end after 20 years, it is now historically known as America’s longest war.

Retired Army Seargent Bobby Carney believes now that the Afghanistan war is over, he fears what might happen to the women and children who are living under the Taliban control.

With the Biden administration pulling troops from Afghanistan Carney thinks the country has very dark days ahead and believes the remaining days of this mission are risky for U.S. troops.

“It’s huge,” said Retired Army Sgt. Bobby Carney.

“They are basically at fort apache right, there are just a few thousand American troops surrounded by thousands of Taliban. The airstrip could be closed at any time with mortifiers so yeah it’s a huge risk, huge.”

Carney admits that U.S. military forces were placed there to help defend Afghan residents from the Taliban is protecting democratic ideals the country never embraced.

“Our involvement in Afghanistan and places like Vietnam, if I may get a little political we go to these countries and we toss around freedom like were on an Oprah show, but we’re giving freedom to people who have no concept of the word and have no concept on how to defend and protect that freedom,” Carney said.

Now, with hundreds of thousands of residents trying to leave the country Carney fears for the women and children left behind.

“You got to figure there was a whole generation of young women who now have an education, but that’s over now they’ve never had life under the Taliban and now they are going to get their first taste of it.”

President Joe Biden plans to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by September 11.

“Over the coming days, we intend to transport out thousands of American citizens who have been living and working in Afghanistan,” Biden said.