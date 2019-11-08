Shreveport-Bossier’s annual Veterans Day parade, ceremony set for this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Veterans Celebration Committee is hosting its 8th annual veterans’ parade and ceremony this weekend in honor of Veterans Day.

According to the Veterans Celebration committee, they have the largest parade and ceremony in the state of Louisiana.

This year’s Veterans Honor Ceremony will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5:00 p.m. During the ceremony, a total of 11 awards will be given to veterans for their military and community service.

The committee says they are presenting their first ‘Steven “Col. D” dePyssler’ Award, and 9/11 attack survivor Lieutenant Colonel Kenny Cox will be the guest speaker.

The veterans’ parade is scheduled to happen on the last day of the State Fair of Louisiana, which is on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:00 p.m. Mayor Adrian Perkins will be the Grand Marshall.

All active military, veterans and their family members will get free parking and admission to the State Fair on the Parade day.

The first 5,000 people through the gates will receive an American Flag.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.