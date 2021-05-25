Veterans Celebration Committee to host memorial ceremony on Thursday

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Veterans Celebration Committee in Shreveport will be hosting its 2021 Veterans Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, May 27.

The committee says the purpose of the memorial ceremony is to recognize all that have served the United States of America and are deceased that served in the Armed Forces.

The program will be held at the Bill Cockrell Park Recreation Center at 4109 Pines Road at 10:00 a.m. It will consist of the Barksdale, AFB, Honor Guard conducting a presentation of a Military Funeral, including folding of the flag, shot volley, etc., explaining the significance of military funeral protocol, according to the VCC.

The guest speaker for the occasion will be United States Army Captain Justin Thompson of Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He works with observer coach training at the Joint Readiness Training Center.

The Vets Center mobile van will also be at the location of the parking for Veterans Services and information.

All guests that are present should bring a photo of their deceased veteran (8×10 or larger), they will be recognized, and receive a beautiful red, white, and blue floral and flag in honor of the decedent. Social distancing and Covid 19 procedures will be in place. For information call 318.773.2654.