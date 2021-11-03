Veterans Voices: Local organization supports and honors women veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The roles of women in the military continue to grow and evolve. Women Veterans of the Arklatex, which was founded in Bossier City in 2017, is making sure their contributions and sacrifices are honored and remembered.

“You always feel welcome, always, no matter what,” said Kattie Hollay, who is a United States Marine Veteran and secretary for the non-profit organization.

“We started, when this thing kicked off, with three members and we have over 200 now,” explained Tina Kingston, who is the treasurer of Women Veterans of the Arklatex.

Kingston served in the U.S. Army for 29 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

She and the other founding members wanted to fill a void they felt with other organizations for veterans.

The men a lot of times could not relate and didn’t understand the challenges the women went through,” said Kingston.

The group focuses on and community service, education and camaraderie.

“Even though we’ve served in different branches at different times, we all served together and we all have the same struggles and sacrifices,” Hollay shared.

“Women veterans have served since the Revolutionary War. We’ve served in every capacity,” Kingston explained. “We just a lot of times didn’t get credit for it.”

The group fundraised, commissioned and erected a Women Veterans Memorial statue in the Bossier City Municipal Complex, to ensure women who have served our country will be honored and remembered.

Kingston says there are fewer than 10 memorials in the United States, which are dedicated to women who have served in the military.

“We tried to make her where you could see yourself. It didn’t matter what race or which branch of service you were,” Kingston explained. “We wanted the females to come out here and see themselves and go, ‘I did that. I served.'”

