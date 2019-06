HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A masked hitchhiker surprised a Middle Tennessee family by hitching a ride on the hood of their car.

Michelle Lowry told News 2 her daughter Haylee only had her license for two days when she drove the family back home to Big Sandy from AAU practice in Clarksville.

Along the way, on a backroad in Springville, Lowry said the raccoon jumped right onto the hood of the car.

Haylee slowed the car down to prevent harming the animal which eventually jumped off and ran.