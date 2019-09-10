VIDEO: Toddler ‘besties’ running toward each other in NYC goes viral

NEW YORK (CNN) – Video capturing an enthusiastic hug between two toddlers is lighting up social media.

You can see the pure joy 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan express at the sight of one another, running to give each other a hug much bigger than their size.

The innocence of it all is exactly why it’s going viral.

“They just took off towards each other and got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it,” says Maxwell’s Dad, Michael Cisneros. “They are just too cute together.”

Cute is an understatement. Cisneros shot the video. He says he’s not normally one to post a lot of private things on Facebook but explains why he decided to in this case.

“With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video.”

“The reason it’s getting attention is, because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone’s mind or their view on things then its totally worth it.”

At last check, it’s gotten hundreds of shares and thousands of views.

“It’s great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world.”

The comments are mostly positive, but there are some naysayers.

“Definitely not staged and it was just a lucky moment and I caught it on camera,” Cisneros says. “Now with all the attention it’s getting its just a great story to tell him when he’s older both of them.”

The pint-sized best friends have known each other for more than a year now.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status and Maxwell’s eyes.”

It’s a special relationship and their parents are good friends, as well.

The boys both live in the same neighborhood, so they get to have regular playdates. In fact, they just started riding the same bus to daycare together every morning.