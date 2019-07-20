Vigil held for Louquandelyn Hargrove

Friends and family join together to remember the young mother killed in what police believe was an argument that went too far.

Pink balloons fill the sky above the exact area where 21 year old, Louquandelyn Hargrove was allegedly intentionally run over on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Hargrove was pinned under an SUV and died.

Relatives tell us she has a one year old daughter. Her cousin African McKay says, she’s not surprised to see such a big turnout for the young lady known by everyone as “NuNu.”

“NuNu came into the world pretty much, she was so full of life. All she wanted to do was dance, smile, be happy, have fun. People really have to be thankful in knowing that people are here. God placed her in our lives for the time that we had her. He knew what we needed and when we need it.”

Hargrove’s cousin is hoping the tragic death of her cousin will serve as a lesson for other women.

