Voter registration drives at Shreve Memorial Library locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can register to vote at local libraries.

The Shreve Memorial Library is hosting voting registration drives at various branches through February 21. The Caddo Registrar of Voters Office will be on hand to answer questions and get you signed up. They said it takes less than two minutes.

The library has also tied the importance of voting with Black History Month.

“There were many people who were beaten. People who died in order to get us the right to be able to vote. They did it in order to give us a voice and when you lose your voice, you lose your power,” said Charlie Allum, Caddo Registrar of Voters Office.

“We are the pillar in the community and what a better place to come to register to vote,” said Ivy Woodard, Shreve Memorial Library Public Relations.

If you want to vote in this year’s presidential election you must register to vote 30 days before the April 4th Primary and November 4th General Election.