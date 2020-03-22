VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19, per VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.
The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.
Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at the White House since Monday.
No additional information is available at this time.
