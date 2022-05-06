SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thomas Office, 20, and Elijah Williams, 22, both of Shreveport, are wanted men.

Police say Office shot Jared Pelletier, 28, in the head along Prospect Street in the city’s Highland neighborhood last month killing him.

Williams was allegedly a principal to the murder.

A dive into Office’s criminal past shows that in July of 2019, when he was just 17-years-old, an arrest warrant was issued for Office accusing him of robbing a woman of her car keys at gun point and taking her vehicle.

He entered the Caddo court system the following month. He was charged with armed robbery, a crime carrying a minimum 10-year sentence in Louisiana.

Over the next 20 months his case worked its way through the court system.

In April of 2021, Office pleaded guilty but not to armed robbery. rather simple robbery, a charge agreed upon by prosecutors, Office’s public defender and Office.

He received a four year sentence with credit for 20 months time served. The sentence could have landed him in jail until August of 2023.

But Office was recently released from state custody. Records show his case officially closed with the state on May 5th.

We reached out to Louisiana’s Department of Corrections to find out why Thomas Office was released early. Our calls were not returned.

We also reached out to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office to find out why a plea deal was offered in Office’s case. The DA’s office says they will not comment on past criminal cases of people facing current litigation.