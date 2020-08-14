Wanted Shreveport man flees from deputies during traffic stop, accused of molesting child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is in custody after he allegedly fled from Caddo Parish deputies as they attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant Thursday night.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jacob Martin was wanted by authorities for the molestation of a juvenile. Deputies say they attempted to stop Martin’s car on I-49 south of Hollywood Avenue, but Martin fled, leading deputies on a chase into the Lynbrook neighborhood.

Martin reportedly got out of his car in the neighborhood and ran, leaving a woman and a child behind in his car. CPSO says they established a perimeter in the area and searched for Martin with the assistance of the Caddo Sheriff’s Drone Unit and K-9 teams and the Shreveport Police Department.

Martin was found in the 400 block of Janet Lane where he broke into the home of an elderly couple as he was being pursued by deputies. He was quickly taken into custody.

CPSO says Martin will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the outstanding warrant and other charges.

