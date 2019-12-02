Change unlikely after Supreme Court hearing on gun rights

(NBC News) – The United States Supreme Court took up the issue of gun rights Monday for the first time in nearly a decade in a case known as New York State Rifle and Pistol Association Inc. versus the City of New York.

Justices heard arguments challenging an ordinance that New York City residents with the proper permit could take a handgun to a shooting range, provided it was unloaded and in a locked container, but it could not be taken beyond the city limits.

The attorney for the plaintiffs argued the law violated their Second Amendment rights and that an unloaded gun in a locked container didn’t pose significant safety risks.

New York City recently repealed that ordinance and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the case.

Opponents say this is a step backward in their progress against gun violence and the future of life-saving gun safety laws.

Gun rights groups are hopeful that the high court will extend its landmark rulings from 2008 and 2010 about the right to bear arms outside the home.

