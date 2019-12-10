FBI probe of Trump campaign “not politically motivated”

(NBC News) – A new report from the Department of Justice’s Inspector General finds the launch of the F.B.I. investigation into President Trump’s 2016 was justified and not politically motivated.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI was justified in its surveillance of former Trump advisor Carter Page, and that they obtained proper approvals.

However, the report also finds several “inaccuracies and omissions” with respect to information the investigation turned over to the Justice Department.

The report provides no resolve on either side, saying while they found no intentional misconduct, they also found no “satisfactory explanations” for missing information or errors.

The report undercuts President Trump’s claims that he was spied on by the FBI when he was running for president and that the Russia investigation was a “witch hunt.”

The president still claimed vindication on the findings of document errors and “performance failures.”

“It’s a disgrace what happened,” Mr. Trump said.

