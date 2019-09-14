Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson spends final weeks in Washington ahead on retirement

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The memories are pouring in from lawmakers on Capitol Hill sad to see their longtime colleague Johnny Isakson say goodbye.

Isakson is set to retire at the end of this year and in their first week back in Congress, members are sharing their special moments with the Georgia staple.

“I said Senator how in the world do you remember everything? And he just looked at me and said Jody you stick around here long enough you’ll remember it as well,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) said.

On Aug. 28th, Isakson announced he would step down at the end of this year for health reasons.

“Johnny is universally seen as one of the warmest, friendliest, most respectable and most collaborative members of this body,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

Just who Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will pick to replace him – is the question everyone is asking.

“He’s got a difficult choice. There are a lot of great folks to choose from. We got quite the bench in Georgia, let me tell ya,” Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) said.

Governor Kemp’s choice serves until next year’s election.

These lawmakers aren’t sharing who they thought would fill Isakson’s shoes but said whoever gets it, will have quite the legacy to live up to.

“We’ve been blessed as a state to have him devote his life to our state and our country. He’s gonna be missed. He’s gonna be missed a lot,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) said.