Impeachment debate heats up

(NBC News) – A partisan showdown took place Thursday as the House Judiciary Committee moved one last step closer to impeaching President Trump.

The committee is wrapping up a two-day marathon of debate before voting on two articles of impeachment against the president.

The articles charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of congress for pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid, then defying subpoenas and blocking witnesses from cooperating with the Congressional investigation.

The predominantly Democratic committee is expected to pass the articles of impeachment, leading to a full House vote next week on whether to impeach President Trump.

