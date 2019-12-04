Impeachment Inquiry: Founding Fathers would be “horrified”

(NBC News) – The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump entered a new phase Wednesday as the House Judiciary heard testimony on the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” from prominent legal scholars.

Three of the four agreed that President Trump should be impeached for abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Mr. Trump’s most prominent political rivals.

“When President Trump invited, indeed demanded, foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this a Republic to which we pledge allegiance,” Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan testified.

That sentiment was echoed by Professor Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law.

“If what we’re talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable,” Gerhardt said.

George Washington University’s Professor Jonathan Turley, meanwhile, said he doesn’t believe Democrats have made their case, and accused them of moving too quickly with investigations.

Read more about the impeachment inquiry here.