Impeachment report outlines “overwhelming evidence” against Trump

(NBC News) – The House Intelligence Committee has released its first report on the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The 300-page report begins by stating the inquiry “uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

Speaking after the report was released, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said there may be evidence that members of Congress were complicit in the president’s illegal activity, and said more evidence could be presented to the House Judiciary Committee as it comes to light.

The report summarizes the evidence collected regarding the president’s order to withhold military aid from Ukraine in order to pressure that country to investigate former President Joe Biden, one of his 2020 rivals, as well as obstruction of the impeachment inquiry once it began.

There is also new information in the report, including call logs from August Eighth showing the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani, making many calls to the White House situation room as well as directly to the Office of Management and Budget.

Several people testified in the House Intelligence Committee hearings that the OMB placed the hold on security assistance for Ukraine.

Republicans, meanwhile, released their own rebuttal before the committee’s report was released.

They argue the president did nothing wrong and accuse Democrats of trying to reverse the 2016 election.

