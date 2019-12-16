Impeachment vote looms

(NBC News) – In town halls and main streets across America, representatives about to vote on whether to impeach President Trump are getting one last chance to hear from the people who sent them to Washington.

Swing-state moderate Democrats like Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin are facing a delicate balance.

“I will be voting yes,” Slotkin told voters Monday.

She was both cheered and booed after making her declaration.

“I feel that in my bones, and I will stick to that regardless of what it does to me politically, because this is bigger than politics,” Rep. Slotkin said.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey is taking a different stance, signaling he’ll switch to the Republican party over his opposition to impeachment. It’s a move that could save his seat in a traditionally conservative district.

Democrats have a clear majority in the House, making impeachment a near certainty, with a vote as early as Wednesday.

Overnight, the House Judiciary Committee issued its full 658-page report, outlining two articles of impeachment and finding the President Trump has “realized the framers’ worst nightmare.”

