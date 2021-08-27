Kabul threats monitored ‘specifically, in real time’

Pentagon said operations will start to wind down as the US approaches its August 31 deadline

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Pentagon on Friday said there was only one suicide bomber in Kabul in addition to a gun battle that killed 13 US military service members and that the investigation is just beginning.

Officials didn’t say how many gunmen there were or whether those gunmen were killed but they did confirm ISIS fighters opened fire after the bombing.

Both White House and Pentagon officials said another terror attack in Kabul is likely.

“The mission there that is being performed is dangerous, and has now come with a significant loss of American personnel,” President Biden said.

“We’re monitoring these threats very, very specifically and in real time,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

The Pentagon said operations will start to wind down as the US approaches its August 31 deadline for withdrawal.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said Congress should come back into session to prevent that from happening “to prohibit the President from withdrawing the troops until every single American is out of Afghanistan.”

About 105,000 people have evacuated since August 14, including about 5000 Americans, officials said. The Biden Administration said it’s also communicating with another 500 Americans still in Afghanistan.

Along with the evacuation, the White House said Biden directed the military to find the terrorists responsible for killing US troops.

“I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on this Earth anymore,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

As the US prepares to wind down military operations, the Pentagon won’t be releasing details on the number of troops and other activity in these final days due to the heightened threat level.