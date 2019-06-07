President Trump’s threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Some Republican lawmakers are warning President Donald Trump that following through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico would be a bad idea.

As the President flies back from Europe, Mexican and American negotiators are meeting at the State Department in Washington. They are trying to reach an agreement on Mexico’s immigration policy that President Trump will agree to.

But, the President is giving Mexico an ultimatum — meet his immigration demands or face a 5% tariff on exports to the U.S. Trump says he will sign an order as early as Friday evening to impose the tariffs, which would take effect next week.

New White House data shows May had a 32% increase in migrants apprehended at the southern border.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn called the tariffs a “massive tax” and a crisis for Texas’ economy. Cornyn asked:

“Why would we hurt our economy while trying to punish Mexico for not doing more?”

Despite the resistance from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump is sticking to his threat.

Trump said, “I am very happy with it, and a lot of people — senators included — they have no idea what they are talking about when it comes to tariffs.”

The tariffs are set take effect Monday and gradually increase every month until October.