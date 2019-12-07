Trump celebrates economy as impeachment looms

(NBC News) – From assembly lines to checkout lines, offices to health care services, more Americans are working.

The economy added 266,000 jobs in November, boosting wages and matching a 50-year low in unemployment.

“They’re at numbers nobody ever believed possible. Nobody would have believed it,” President Trump said when praising the numbers Friday.

It’s a win for President Trump at the same time he’s facing mounting impeachment pressure.

Lawmakers are set to work through the weekend, deciding whether to keep a narrow abuse of power focus on Ukraine or add obstruction from the Mueller Report.

