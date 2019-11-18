Trump will “strongly” consider written testimony

(NBC News) – President Trump says he’ll “strongly consider” testifying in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, possibly in writing.

The president’s comments come under mounting pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called on Mr. Trump to offer any evidence he has that could clear him of the accusations he’s currently facing.

Meanwhile, the president is keeping up his attacks against those who have come forward, labeling another witness a “never Trumper,” without evidence. This time it’s Jennifer Williams, a top State Department adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

She was on the pivotal July call when President Trump urged Ukraine’s leader to investigate Joe Biden, and in a newly-released transcript, described it as “unusual and inappropriate,” and tied to the president’s “personal political agenda.”

